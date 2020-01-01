ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A potent indica autoflowering strain from Heavyweight Seeds, Short and Sweet crosses AK-49 and White Widow. It produces potent buds with an intoxicating spicy aroma and flavor. Dense buds are lime green in color with brownish pistils dotted among trichomes. While the name is soft and welcoming, the high may put consumers down for the count, making Short and Sweet the perfect nighttime strain.

Lineage

AK-49
White Widow
