ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. AK-49
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of AK-49
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

3.7 6 reviews

AK-49

AK-49

AK-49 by Vision Seeds is an AK-47 phenotype that aims for higher potency and more stimulating effects than its predecessor. This strain has been known to push well over 20% THC and can invigorate the most lethargic cannabis consumer. But beware, this strain’s strong stimulation can be too much for some, so mind your dosage and enjoy AK-49 in an environment you feel comfortable in. It has an approximate 84-day flowering time and retains the pungent and woody aroma its forefather became famous for.     

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

write a review

Find AK-49 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry AK-49 nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
AK-49
Strain child
Short and Sweet
child

Products with AK-49

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for AK-49 nearby.

Most popular in