Shortbread
Shortbread effects are mostly energizing.
Shortbread potency is lower THC than average.
Shortbread is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. Bred by Cresco, Shortbread is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Shortbread effects make them feel talkative, uplifted, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Shortbread when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and inflammation. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Shortbread features an aroma and flavor profile of chestnut, violet, and lavender. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Shortbread, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Shortbread
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Shortbread sensations
Shortbread helps with
- 7% of people say it helps with Depression
- 7% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 7% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Shortbread products near you
Similar to Shortbread near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—