Shrieker
Shrieker effects are mostly energizing.
Shrieker potency is higher THC than average.
Shrieker is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Shrieker - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Shrieker weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Shrieker sensations
Shrieker helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Shrieker products near you
Similar to Shrieker near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—