Hybrid

4.4 14 reviews

Silver Back

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

Silver Back

Silver Back by Colorado Seed Inc. is a potent and mysterious strain. With unknown Hawaiian genetics that mutated during mainland propagation, this strain was described as a “boutique Hawaiian crystal-beast.” Silver Back may never make it to market due to its small yield, but the genetics have found their way into other CO Seed crosses, like Silver Cindy and Silver Nina.   

Reviews

14

Avatar for MisterSickly
Member since 2017
Amazing euphoria! Really made me think deep but not so deep that my thoughts grew serious and anxiety induced. Helped me see past my current trials and realize myself as a whole I was happy. Amazing taste but pretty moderate - light cotton mouth. Overall amazing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for opulentclay
Member since 2017
Pretty strong cerebral euphoria, makes it extremely difficult to carry on conversation for long, and brings on the munchies. Not my favorite, but a treat nonetheless to sample. Sativa fans should keep an eye out for this rare strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoric
Avatar for edilan9
Member since 2019
Hits quite hard, I will admit. But I think that's what makes it great. 5 stars definitely; it does it's job well.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for CdnDrkLtr1960
Member since 2016
I personally love this strain at just about any time of day. The slightly tropical taste is sweet and earthy, and the punch it packs is almost immediate! A very serious cerebral effect, and a nice euphoria. Ends with a good case of the munchies, and...whatever!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for M147
Member since 2017
Great for pain, nausea, insomnia. Lucky to be to get this strain regularly.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
