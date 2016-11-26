Colorado Seed Inc. brings speedy effects and excessive trichome production to market with Silver Cindy, the hybrid cross of Silver Back and Rebel God Smoke. With stimulating effects and heady potency, this strain offers the consumer an aggressive sativa experience that lends itself to athletes, laborers, and outdoorsy types. As with Rebel God Smoke, this strain can be overstimulating for some, so mind your dosage.
