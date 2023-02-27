Silver Fox is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, aroused, and talkative. Silver Fox has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Silver Fox, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Silver Fox
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Silver Fox strain effects
Silver Fox strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Silver Fox products near you
Similar to Silver Fox near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—