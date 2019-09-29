ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Big colas come from Silver L.A., an indica cross of Silver Bubble and L.A. Confidential. The strain takes the welcoming piney and skunky aroma from L.A. Confidential and adds spicy and hazy undertones from Silver Bubble, making for a mouthwatering combination. Not for the faint of heart, its potent high may put you down for a full night’s rest. Look for Silver L.A. as a concentrate, as the flavor profile makes for a delicious dab.

 

Silver Bubble
LA Confidential
