ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Silver Bubble
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Silver Bubble

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 65 reviews

Silver Bubble

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 65 reviews

Silver Bubble

Silver Bubble is a supreme hybrid; a compelling mix of Haze, Northern Lights, and Skunk bred by DNA Genetics. It is a strain with a heavy Haze influence and has become a mainstay at the Amsterdam coffee shops, specifically Grey Area. Silver Bubble is a timeless Dutch strain that provides well-rounded effects and an aroma spiced with sandalwood. 

Effects

Show all

39 people reported 297 effects
Happy 71%
Relaxed 69%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 56%
Talkative 38%
Depression 23%
Insomnia 20%
Stress 20%
Lack of appetite 17%
Anxiety 17%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 15%
Headache 7%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

65

write a review

Find Silver Bubble nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Silver Bubble nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Silver Bubble
First strain child
Silver L.A.
child
Second strain child
Lemon Bubble
child

Products with Silver Bubble

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Silver Bubble nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Gigabud, Super Jack, Silver Bubble, StarBud, and Red Diesel
New Strains Alert: Gigabud, Super Jack, Silver Bubble, StarBud, and Red Diesel

Most popular in