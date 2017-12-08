Silver Nina by Colorado Seed Inc. is the stabilized cross of Silver Back and Nina Limone. Like Gupta Kush, Nina Limone appears in many CO Seed Inc. crosses due to its excellent flavor, aroma, and effects. This sweet, citrusy strain offers consumers a palpable stimulation without being overwhelming. The bright, powdery nuggets will also make this strain a tabletop show piece.
