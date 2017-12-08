ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Silver Nina by Colorado Seed Inc. is the stabilized cross of Silver Back and Nina Limone. Like Gupta Kush, Nina Limone appears in many CO Seed Inc. crosses due to its excellent flavor, aroma, and effects. This sweet, citrusy strain offers consumers a palpable stimulation without being overwhelming. The bright, powdery nuggets will also make this strain a tabletop show piece.

Silver Nina is a strain that I have been using lately throughout the am and into the afternoon for the last few days. I am overjoyed by the medical properties of this Sativa Dominant Hybrid and I am giving it a five-star rating for a reason. To name a few of my observations: • Silver Nina enhance...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
