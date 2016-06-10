ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Silverfalls Kush is a disease-resistant strain that is known to grow strong and tall in many different environments. Its 50/50 hybrid genetics make it versatile and well suited for mood enhancement and paint relief. This particular Kush is highly sought after as an outdoor strain due to its resilient genetics and strong effects that make it enjoyable both at home or outdoors. 

Avatar for RAGEOWL
Member since 2016
Originally grown by Stoned Chicken Ranch Silverfalls kush was developed for locals in the area but grew fast in popularity with surrounding dispensary's. Selected for its pain killing abilities and growth characteristics Silverfalls grows tall with a heavy yield and finishes early in the outdoor sea...
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for RAGEOWL
Member since 2016
great strain for pain relief her parents are big bud afghani kush (aka afghan big bud) and medicine woman. this strain hits hard whether it's grown indoors or out
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Deathbykittens
Member since 2016
Great strain, tasted good. Small green nugs, slightly sweet taste. Would recommend.
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for valleytheonly
Member since 2016
I came up with all of my million dollar ideas with this stuff
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyTalkative
