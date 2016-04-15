This 60% indica-dominant hybrid from Loud Seeds is a result of years of work that started by pollinating an elite clone-only Afgoo found in Sonoma with a male Michigan Skunk. Selected and bred to the f4 generation, Skins Skunk produces generous yields of hashy smelling flowers with THC levels ranging from 17% to 21% and CBD levels up to 2%.
