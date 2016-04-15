ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
This 60% indica-dominant hybrid from Loud Seeds is a result of years of work that started by pollinating an elite clone-only Afgoo found in Sonoma with a male Michigan Skunk. Selected and bred to the f4 generation, Skins Skunk produces generous yields of hashy smelling flowers with THC levels ranging from 17% to 21% and CBD levels up to 2%.

Member since 2016
Super strain , I like the yields that produce for hash is definitely high quality plant to grow ... LoudSeeds makes great genetics !
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Member since 2017
This. Is. Delightful. Its pretty strong too, highly recommend for pain, anxiety and insomnia. After a small dab my whole body is pretty relaxed, eyes heavy. It's definitely working on my overall chronic pain as well as the muscle cramps and spasms I have from overdoing it yesterday and not sleeping ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
