Sloppy Topper
Top
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Sloppy Topper effects are mostly energizing.
Sloppy Topper is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Sloppy Topper is a cross of the strains Raunchy Runtz x Gary Poppins. Sloppy Topper is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Sloppy Topper is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
