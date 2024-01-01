Raunchy Runtz
Raunchy Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cream D and Runtz. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Raunchy Runtz is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetics, the average price of Raunchy Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Raunchy Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raunchy Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
