Smooth Operator is an ideal cut for consumers seeking mental alertness wrapped in a haze of mid-level sedation. Developed by Colorado Seed Inc. through crossbreeding Hawaiian Purple Trainwreck with Rug Burn OG, this strain produces aromas of sweet fuel and citrus trees. Its effects are initially heady and mentally stimulating, but slowly settle into the body where its ocean grown heritage blossoms into a functional sedation that becomes weighty 

I would have went with five stars but the reason I didn't was it had a quick high it was a fast come down but to also be fair I have a high tolerance. Also this was the first nug I bought and tried on my vacation it definitely had wonderful taste and smell also great keef, so overall a four star nug...
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Rug Burn OG
Purple Trainwreck
Smooth Operator

