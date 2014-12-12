ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.4 27 reviews

Sonoma Coma

aka Coma

Sonoma Coma

Sonoma Coma sprouted in Sonoma County, California and presents itself with tight, electric green buds which produce a thick coat of trichomes that sparkle in the sunlight. Contrary to what the name implies, Sonoma Coma is actually an energetic, uplifting sativa. The genetics remain a closely guarded recipe but are impressive enough to claim the prize for 1st Place Sativa at the 2012 High Times Medical Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. A complex mixture of sweet tropical fruits and spiced, woody undertones combine to give Sonoma Coma its distinct aroma. The flavor maintains the aroma’s complex characteristics but provides a smooth mellow finish. True to its sativa heritage, Sonoma Coma produces an energetic invasion of heady effects that produce bursts of creativity and euphoria. This strain is also known to induce a case of the munchies, so it makes a great remedy to a diminished appetite.

18 people reported 148 effects
Euphoric 61%
Happy 50%
Relaxed 44%
Uplifted 44%
Energetic 38%
Depression 44%
Anxiety 44%
Stress 38%
Pain 33%
Fatigue 22%
Dry mouth 55%
Dry eyes 27%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 11%
Headache 5%

