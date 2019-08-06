ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Sorbet Dreams
Hybrid

5 2 reviews

Sorbet Dreams

Sorbet Dreams from DNA Genetics crosses the extremely popular and limited Kush Dreams and Sorbet. The resulting strain holds onto the powerful kush terpenes that make the original so popular, while introducing a creamy sorbet undertone. Truly unique, Sorbet Dreams has a flavor profile that every kush aficionado needs to try. Buds come in a beautiful light green color that are coated in trichomes, leaving smokers uplifted while also feeling a sense of relief and relaxation.

Reviews

Member since 2019
Well the "Dream" part is definitely applicable. This strain is what I would dub, "what dreams are made of". A few puffs of this delectably creamy herbal bud and you'll be on cloud 9. Overwhelming feelings of positivity flow through your veins as you enjoy every hit til the end of the session. Then y...
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
