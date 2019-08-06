Sorbet Dreams from DNA Genetics crosses the extremely popular and limited Kush Dreams and Sorbet. The resulting strain holds onto the powerful kush terpenes that make the original so popular, while introducing a creamy sorbet undertone. Truly unique, Sorbet Dreams has a flavor profile that every kush aficionado needs to try. Buds come in a beautiful light green color that are coated in trichomes, leaving smokers uplifted while also feeling a sense of relief and relaxation.
