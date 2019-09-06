ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sorbet
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Sorbet
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 3 reviews

Sorbet

Sorbet

Sorbet is a clone-only creation from DNA Genetics that many believe to be a phenotype of Sunset Sherbert, however its true genetics remain a mystery. Sorbet’s buds are green and purple and covered in trichomes, and this THC-dominant strain comes with a terpene profile that features a fruity aroma with sweet berry flavors. Early to flower and aesthetically pleasing, Sorbet is great to cross with other varieties.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

Show all

Avatar for TheSensiStoner
Member since 2019
Nice berry smell and taste very nice effects 2-3 hours
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
write a review

Find Sorbet nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sorbet nearby.

Products with Sorbet

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sorbet nearby.

Most popular in