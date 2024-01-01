stock photo similar to Sour D x Eye Candy
Sour D x Eye Candy
Original Sour D x Eye Candy is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California.
Formally known by an infringing luxury bag name, Original Sour D x Eye Candy is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Eye Candy is known for being super-blingy, big, and pretty.
The parents of this strain are Original Sour D x Eye Candy.
We're still learning more about Original Sour D x Eye Candy (aka Versace Sour) so leave one of the first reviews.
