Sour Face
Sour Face potency is higher THC than average.
Sour Face is a hybrid weed strain. Sour Face has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Face, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Face
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sour Face products near you
Similar to Sour Face near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—