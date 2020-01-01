- Citrus
- Herbal
- Peppery
Sour Sorbet has the best of both worlds, offering a creamy Sorbet aroma with a potent Sour Diesel flavor. Bred by DNA genetics for their sorbet lineup, this strain grows long and dense Christmas-tree-shaped buds that are light green in color and frosted with stark white trichomes. Sour Sorbet is a great strain for making concentrates with its unique terpene profile and high that works wonders as a midday treat for those looking for a pick me up.
