Sowahh Sherb
Talk about a match made in heaven. Sowwah Sherb is a hybrid weed strain bred by the all-star team at Karma Genetics as part of their Sour Diesel series. Sowwah Sherb offers a bold cross of Karma's Sherb IX and the Dutch crew's in-house Sour D that explodes with sherberty sweetness and sour notes of gas. We are still learning about Sowwah Sherb's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sowwah Sherb, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
