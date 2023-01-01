Space Guava
Space Guava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Space Runtz and Guava. Space Guava is a fruity and potent strain that combines the best of both parents. Space Guava is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Space Guava effects include feeling uplifted, hungry, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Space Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Redbud Roots, Space Guava features flavors like tropical, pepper, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Space Guava typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Space Guava is a great strain for a daytime adventure or a creative project. Its stimulating effects may help you feel motivated and inspired, while its relaxing properties help you stay calm and balanced. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Space Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
