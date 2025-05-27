Space Lube is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Space Lube is a cross of the strains Greasy Runtz x Falcon-9. Space Lube is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Space Lube is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.



