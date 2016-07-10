ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 4 reviews

Space Monster is an indica-dominant strain that grows tall and has been employed by growers to improve yield in confined spaces. This stinky thumper packs purple buds dense with resin, perfect for those suffering from insomnia or chronic pain. The backend Afghani genetics speak to the weight this strain places on the body.   

 

Reviews

monstapuss
Member since 2015
Trying this in live resin form. Harsh but nice grape, earthy flavor. Hits beautifully fast! My brain just went blank, I have a huge grin & in no pain after 4 hits. Classic couch locking indica!! Will most definitely enjoy this strain at night!! Food...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
AcademyElite
Member since 2016
I tried this strain in bho shatter form, from a company called "Big bang shatter." I dabbed it using a quartz banger and a big shot to heat it. I did a 40sec heat and a 60sec cool. From this I experienced a wonderfully sweet on the inhail then a light chemical taste on the exhale mixed with a c...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
Strain
Products with Space Monster

