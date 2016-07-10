Space Monster is an indica-dominant strain that grows tall and has been employed by growers to improve yield in confined spaces. This stinky thumper packs purple buds dense with resin, perfect for those suffering from insomnia or chronic pain. The backend Afghani genetics speak to the weight this strain places on the body.
