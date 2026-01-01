Specs Pecan Pie
Specs Pecan Pie potency is higher THC than average.
Specs Pecan Pie is a rich, dessert-inspired indica-leaning hybrid known for its warm, comforting flavor and deeply relaxing effects. A decadent cross of Georgia Pie #29 × Burnt Toast, this strain delivers a smooth blend of toasted pecan, creamy vanilla, and caramelized sugar, layered with subtle earthy and spicy undertones. The effects settle in gently, offering a calming body relaxation paired with a pleasant, mood-lifting headspace that feels soothing without being overly sedating. With high THC levels and a mellow, full-bodied experience, Specs Pecan Pie is ideal for unwinding, easing stress, or enjoying a slow, flavorful evening session. Dense, trichome-rich buds and its unmistakable dessert aroma make Specs Pecan Pie a standout choice for fans of pie-forward strains and cozy, end-of-day vibes.
