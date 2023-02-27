Burnt Toast is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, happy, and relaxed. Burnt Toast has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Burnt Toast, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Burnt Toast
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Burnt Toast strain effects
Burnt Toast strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
- 8% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Burnt Toast products near you
Similar to Burnt Toast near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—