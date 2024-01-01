stock photo similar to Splash
HybridTHC 28%CBD

Splash

Splash is a cannabis strain bred by Uncle Dad Vibes.  Splash is a hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of TK41 (aka Gushers) x Chauffeur. Splash averages 27 to 29% THC. Splash's main terpenes are beta-myrcene, limonene, beta-caryophyllene, ocimene isomer II. Splash is gassy and silver green with hints of purple, and heavy yielder. We're still learning more about Splash, so leave a review.

