Stairway to Heaven
stock photo similar to stairway to heaven
THC 14%CBG 1%Myrcene
Stairway to Heaven potency is lower THC than average.
No reviews or effects reported yet
write a review
Stairway to Heaven is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Stairway to Heaven - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Stairway to Heaven
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Stairway to Heaven products near you
Similar to Stairway to Heaven near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—