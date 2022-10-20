Stank Breath
Stank Breath effects are mostly energizing.
Stank Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Stank Breath is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, sleepy, and uplifted. Stank Breath has 23% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Stank Breath, before let us know! Leave a review.
Stank Breath sensations
Stank Breath helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
