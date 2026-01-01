Starfruit Skunk
HybridTHC 31%CBD —
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Starfruit Skunk
SSK
Hybrid
Starfruit Skunk potency is higher THC than average.
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Starfruit Skunk is a high-potency, sativa-dominant hybrid (≈70% sativa / 30% indica) bred from Super Starfruit × San Fernando Skunk, testing around 28–34% THC. This vibrant strain delivers a bold fusion of tropical citrus sweetness and classic skunky funk, with aromas of ripe starfruit and zesty citrus layered with subtle spice and earthy hops. Expect uplifting, energetic effects that spark creativity and focus, making it an ideal choice for daytime use, social sessions, or staying productive. Best suited for experienced consumers due to its strong THC content. If you've tried this strain, try leaving a review!
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