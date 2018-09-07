Starman is a proprietary strain from Pilot Farms located just outside Ashland, Oregon. This hybrid has an undisclosed lineage and has been described as an excellent cut to reduce inflammation and pain. It has a lung-expanding flavor that is a mixture of pine, candy, and clean botanical notes. The grower encourages consumers to vaporize this strain, as the smoke can be rather heavy on the lungs. Starman has a quick and potent onset that lays into the limbs and lingers on the body. Enjoy Starman after a long day at work, on your feet, or out in nature to maximize its soothing physical effects.