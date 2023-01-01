stock photo similar to Stracciatella Gelato
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Stracciatella Gelato

Stracciatella Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 45 and French Toast. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Stracciatella Gelato is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Raw Genetics, the average price of Stracciatella Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Stracciatella Gelato’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Stracciatella Gelato, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight