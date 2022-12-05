Strawberry Cream
aka Strawberries and Cream
Strawberry Cream effects are mostly calming.
Strawberry Cream potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Cream, also known as Strawberries and Cream,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, relaxed, and aroused. Strawberry Cream has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Cream, before let us know! Leave a review.
Strawberry Cream sensations
Strain flavors
Strawberry Cream helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
