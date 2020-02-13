ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Ice
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Strawberry Ice

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.7 63 reviews

Strawberry Ice

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Hoppy

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 63 reviews

Strawberry Ice
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Hoppy

Strawberry Ice is a heady, energetic strain that was named Best Sativa at the 2015 Oregon DOPE Cup. With big colorful flowers that emit an aroma of fresh strawberries, Strawberry Ice is a great choice for staying active and motivated throughout your day. The fruit flavors and subtle mint undertones lead the charge towards the creative, euphoric bliss of Strawberry Ice.

Effects

Show all

44 people reported 397 effects
Happy 72%
Focused 65%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 56%
Energetic 50%
Stress 43%
Depression 38%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 22%
Headaches 20%
Dry mouth 29%
Dizzy 9%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

63

more reviews
write a review

Find Strawberry Ice nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Strawberry Ice nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Sour Tangie
Sour Tangie
More energeticLeafly flower for Grapefruit
Grapefruit
More pineneLeafly flower for Green Crack
Green Crack
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Tangerine Dream
Tangerine Dream
More arousingLeafly flower for Super Silver Haze
Super Silver Haze
More gigglyLeafly flower for Allen Wrench
Allen Wrench
More myrceneLeafly flower for Green Queen
Green Queen
More humuleneLeafly flower for Lamb's Bread
Lamb's Bread
More uplifting
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Strawberry Ice
User uploaded image of Strawberry Ice
User uploaded image of Strawberry Ice
User uploaded image of Strawberry Ice
User uploaded image of Strawberry Ice
User uploaded image of Strawberry Ice
User uploaded image of Strawberry Ice
more photos

Found in

Preview for Strawberry cannabis strains
Strawberry cannabis strains

Products with Strawberry Ice

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Strawberry Ice nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

5 cannabis strains for people who love strawberries
5 cannabis strains for people who love strawberries

Most popular in