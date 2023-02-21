Strawberry Limeade effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Limeade potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Limeade is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, euphoric, and happy. Strawberry Limeade has 22% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Limeade, before let us know! Leave a review.
Strawberry Limeade strain effects
Strawberry Limeade strain flavors
Strawberry Limeade strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
