Strawberry Remedy #9
Strawberry Remedy #9 effects are mostly calming.
Strawberry Remedy #9 potency is lower THC than average.
Strawberry Remedy #9 is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Strawberry Fields and Blue Dragon Desert Frost. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, aroused, and sleepy. Strawberry Remedy #9 has 14% THC and 12% CBD. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Remedy #9, before let us know! Leave a review.
Strawberry Remedy #9 helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
