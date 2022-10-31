Blue Dragon Desert Frost
Blue Dragon Desert Frost effects are mostly calming.
Blue Dragon Desert Frost potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Dragon Desert Frost is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Blue Dragon Desert Frost - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Blue Dragon Desert Frost sensations
Blue Dragon Desert Frost helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
