Strawberry Sherbet
Strawberry Sherbet effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Sherbet is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Sherbet, before let us know! Leave a review.
Strawberry Sherbet sensations
Strawberry Sherbet helps with
- 9% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 9% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 9% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
