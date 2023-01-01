Sugar Bomb
Sugar Bomb is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue and GG4. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sugar Bomb is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Sugar Bomb features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Sugar Bomb typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Sugar Bomb’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Bomb, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
