Sugar Candy
Sugar Candy effects are mostly calming.
Sugar Candy potency is higher THC than average.
Sugar Candy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sugar Black Rose and . Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, aroused, and giggly. Sugar Candy has 22% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sugar Candy, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Sugar Candy weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sugar Candy sensations
Sugar Candy helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 22% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sugar Candy products near you
Similar to Sugar Candy near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—