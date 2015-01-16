ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 229 reviews

Sugar Black Rose

aka Black Sugar Rose

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 229 reviews

Sugar Black Rose

Sugar Black Rose is an indica-dominant cross of Critical Mass and Black Domina bred by Delicious Seeds. Sugar Black Rose has a sweet taste with hints of fruit and fresh flowers. The aroma takes on a pungent, earthy musk that resembles exotic hash imported from overseas, and brings with it a relaxing body buzz that helps keep nausea, anxiety, and muscle pains at bay.

Effects

Show all

144 people reported 1270 effects
Relaxed 79%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 43%
Uplifted 39%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 36%
Pain 34%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 25%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 18%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 2%

Reviews

229

Lineage

First strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Second strain parent
Critical Mass
parent
Strain
Sugar Black Rose

New Strains Alert: Spirit of ’76, Blue Knight, Alpha Blue, Sugar Black Rose, and Chucky’s Bride
Most popular in