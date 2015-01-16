Sugar Black Rose is an indica-dominant cross of Critical Mass and Black Domina bred by Delicious Seeds. Sugar Black Rose has a sweet taste with hints of fruit and fresh flowers. The aroma takes on a pungent, earthy musk that resembles exotic hash imported from overseas, and brings with it a relaxing body buzz that helps keep nausea, anxiety, and muscle pains at bay.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
229
Find Sugar Black Rose nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sugar Black Rose nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Sugar Black Rose
Hang tight. We're looking for Sugar Black Rose nearby.