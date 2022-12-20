Sugar Cone
Sugar Cone effects are mostly energizing.
Sugar Cone potency is higher THC than average.
Sugar Cone is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, uplifted, and creative. Sugar Cone has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sugar Cone, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sugar Cone sensations
Sugar Cone helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
