Bred by Gage Green Genetics by crossing their super potent Grape Stomper with a Chemdog OG stud, Sun Maiden takes the best qualities of both strains. Heavy resin production and potency come with a berry chem fuel terpene profile that makes Sun Maiden stand out as a great choice for any connoisseur.
