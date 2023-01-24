Sunshine Lime
aka Sunshine Lime #5
Sunshine Lime effects are mostly energizing.
Sunshine Lime potency is higher THC than average.
Sunshine Lime, also known as Sunshine Lime #5,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, giggly, and happy. Sunshine Lime has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sunshine Lime, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sunshine Lime strain effects
Sunshine Lime strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
