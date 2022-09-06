Supa Durban
Supa Durban potency is higher THC than average.
Supa Durban is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Durban Poison and Silver Haze. Supa Durban has 21% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Supa Durban, before let us know! Leave a review.
