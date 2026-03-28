Super Blast reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Blast.
Super Blast strain effects
Super Blast strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Super Blast reviews
n........z
March 28, 2026
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Rebranded Super Boof. Hits like the amazing batch of boof I had in Mexico that put the strain in my top ten. This is just the Missouri rec version of it. This brand is frequently sold on discount so it’s not as potent as the cartels batches in Mexico. LOL