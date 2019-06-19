Bodhi Seeds crossed Super Silver Haze and ’88 G13 Hash Plant to create Super Silver Hash Plant. Flavors and aromas include notes of fuel and a dank musk. Expect a balanced high, making this a great strain for the fans of Super Silver Haze.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
4
Kayla379
cretin71
MacMixxed
Find Super Silver Hash Plant nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Super Silver Hash Plant nearby.
Lineage
Products with Super Silver Hash Plant
Hang tight. We're looking for Super Silver Hash Plant nearby.