Bodhi Seeds crossed Super Silver Haze and ’88 G13 Hash Plant to create Super Silver Hash Plant. Flavors and aromas include notes of fuel and a dank musk. Expect a balanced high, making this a great strain for the fans of Super Silver Haze.

Avatar for Kayla379
Member since 2019
I greatly enjoy smoking this in the morning! It puts me in a good mood and doesn’t make me sleepy.
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for cretin71
Member since 2015
The bud I bought from Beaver Bowls and grown by Herbal Dynamics was perfectly cured: dry enough to burn well, but not crumbly, either. The smell was herbal and earthy with a strong s cent of strawberries. Unfortunately, the strawberry didn’t carry over into the flavor, which was a mildly sweet her...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryTingly
Avatar for MacMixxed
Member since 2018
Honestly this turned out to be one of my new all time favorites. Legit top 3 for Sativas. Great head high that kills anxiety surprisingly well. Doesn't leave me with a headache after smoking which is a hugeeee plus! Find this near you and give it a try. you won't regret it
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Super Silver Hash Plant

