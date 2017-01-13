ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Super Sweet
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Super Sweet

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 55 reviews

Super Sweet

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 55 reviews

Super Sweet

Super Sweet is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that was bred in Flint, Michigan by Masterpiece Medical Group. This decades old heirloom strain entices the senses with a floral candy-like aroma and a frosty layer of crystal resin that blankets tight, dense buds. With a modest THC content that typically measures around 13-14%, Super Sweet is a good choice for novice consumers or those looking for a less intoxicating buzz. Its mellow euphoria resonates cerebrally while long-lasting relaxation takes over mind and body. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

55

Show all

Avatar for infinitely.unorthodoxed
Member since 2015
This strain has a distinct sweet taste. The high is incredible, you get an immediate spike in energy and focus, makes you feel happy and stress free.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for princesspuffer
Member since 2016
I really enjoyed smoking it & how relaxed it made me feel, wasn't too heavy. Good for day or morning, last quite longer than I expect, 3 hours +
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyTalkative
Avatar for Proudtobemedical88
Member since 2015
Sweet ,candy like taste with more the strong smell.was very happy with this medicine ,not only did it medicate me very well,it also motivates you! Best of both worlds!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for 5alarmfire
Member since 2017
Really great bag appeal, super pretty, crystal covered buds that smelled like cotton candy & berries. The Overall Cannabinoid Profile was 21.42%. When smoked, very sweet flavor & taste that was gentle. The effects were uplifting, we got the giggles & great for conversation. ❤️ this stuff! 😜
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Firemonster
Member since 2016
This one is hard popcorn nuggets that smell of good & plenty candy! Really helped with my depression & uplifted me into happy mode that lasted until bed time,then slept well
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find Super Sweet nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Super Sweet nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Super Sweet
User uploaded image of Super Sweet
User uploaded image of Super Sweet

Products with Super Sweet

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Super Sweet nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Valentine’s Day: Pair Your Sweetheart’s Bouquet With a Floral Cannabis Strain
Valentine’s Day: Pair Your Sweetheart’s Bouquet With a Floral Cannabis Strain
New Strains Alert: Day Tripper, CBD Kush, LAPD, Ancient Kush, and More
New Strains Alert: Day Tripper, CBD Kush, LAPD, Ancient Kush, and More