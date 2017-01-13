Super Sweet is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that was bred in Flint, Michigan by Masterpiece Medical Group. This decades old heirloom strain entices the senses with a floral candy-like aroma and a frosty layer of crystal resin that blankets tight, dense buds. With a modest THC content that typically measures around 13-14%, Super Sweet is a good choice for novice consumers or those looking for a less intoxicating buzz. Its mellow euphoria resonates cerebrally while long-lasting relaxation takes over mind and body.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
55
