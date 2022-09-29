Supreme OG
Supreme OG effects are mostly calming.
Supreme OG potency is higher THC than average.
Supreme OG is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, euphoric, and relaxed. Supreme OG has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Supreme OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
